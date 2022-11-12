Royal Bank of Canada Trims PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price to $27.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $839.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $704,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $704,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,039 shares of company stock worth $2,728,210. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

