Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Update

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 8,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $43.92. 1,290,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,931. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.34. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. Gg sold 190,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $8,107,732.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,235,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,555,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,696,486 shares of company stock valued at $71,091,686. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

