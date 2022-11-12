Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 315.5% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 257,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,287. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Trading of Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.