Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 315.5% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
RVT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 257,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,287. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.
Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
