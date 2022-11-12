RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.12

Shares of RPS Group plc (LON:RPS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 158.12 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.56). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.56), with a volume of 5,619,239 shares traded.

RPS Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 158.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £610.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7,333.33.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

