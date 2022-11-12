Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

RUSMF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

