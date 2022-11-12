Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.
Ryan Specialty Stock Down 23.2 %
Shares of RYAN stock traded down $10.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. 5,357,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,726. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
