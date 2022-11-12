Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of RYAN stock traded down $10.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. 5,357,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,726. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 52.62% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

