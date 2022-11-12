Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $47.87 Average PT from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryanair from €17.70 ($17.70) to €18.20 ($18.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Ryanair by 10.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 92.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 3.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

About Ryanair

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $78.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $125.75.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

