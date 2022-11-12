Sabre Co. (SABRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 on December 1st

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.625 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. Sabre has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $151.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sabre stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) by 2,218.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sabre were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

