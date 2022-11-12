Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.61. 436,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,310. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

