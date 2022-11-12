Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.70 EPS.
SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.57.
Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.