Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.42.

NYSE SAND opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Mad River Investors grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,325,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

