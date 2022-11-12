Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Shares Down 0.6%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.30. Approximately 26,885 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 22,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

