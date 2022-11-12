Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Up 700.0% in October

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCZC traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $214.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.85. Santa Cruz County Bank has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $26.44.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and certificate of deposits. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, farm services agency, municipal, government guarantee, and installment loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, commercial real estate financing, and lines of credit.

