Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $269.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.47. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $634.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €531.00 ($531.00) to €540.00 ($540.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.00.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

