Schiavi & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Schiavi & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BIV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.23. 956,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $89.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

