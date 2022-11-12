Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $399.79

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 399.79 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 401 ($4.62). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 401 ($4.62), with a volume of 89,160 shares changing hands.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market cap of £430.75 million and a PE ratio of 1,194.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 399.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 409.23.

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

