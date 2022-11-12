Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.92. 4,221,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

