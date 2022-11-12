Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,384 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 214.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.