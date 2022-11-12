Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Science 37 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Science 37 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Science 37 Stock Down 32.1 %

Shares of SNCE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. Science 37 has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Science 37 will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Science 37 by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Science 37 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Science 37 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Science 37 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

