Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Issues Earnings Results

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Scor had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter.

Scor Stock Performance

SCRYY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 48,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,339. Scor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($32.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Scor from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Scor from €33.00 ($33.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Scor from €35.00 ($35.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

