Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target Increased to €16.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($16.00) to €16.50 ($16.50) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($33.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($32.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Scor from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.73.

SCRYY stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scor will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

