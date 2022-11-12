Scotiabank Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$12.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARESF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 6.48%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

