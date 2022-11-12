Scotiabank Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$12.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ARESF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
