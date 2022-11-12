Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$180.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$213.00 to C$196.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$195.00.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

CTC.A opened at C$156.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$162.45. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$143.30 and a 1 year high of C$196.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.