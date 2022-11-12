Scotiabank Lowers CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$75.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCL.B. CIBC lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.89.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$58.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$53.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.45.

In other news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.72, for a total value of C$27,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,448 shares in the company, valued at C$5,447,938.56. In related news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.84, for a total value of C$997,265.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,871,588.02. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.72, for a total value of C$27,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,447,938.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,332 shares of company stock worth $3,090,225.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

