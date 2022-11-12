Scott A. Mell Sells 789 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) CFO Scott A. Mell sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $20,001.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TriMas stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). TriMas had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $218.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.69 million. Equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

TRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,212,000 after acquiring an additional 85,159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TriMas by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 65.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 51,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TriMas during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in TriMas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

