Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SMT opened at GBX 817.80 ($9.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 670.60 ($7.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,530.16 ($17.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.61 billion and a PE ratio of -4.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 775.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 794.52.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

