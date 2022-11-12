SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,982 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in B&G Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,646,000 after purchasing an additional 226,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 29.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 233,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 673,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $14.65 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -339.28%.

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

