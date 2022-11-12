SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 37 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.3 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.46, for a total transaction of $2,093,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,123.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,818 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,953. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $815.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $745.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $688.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $848.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

