SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.