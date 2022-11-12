SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75.

