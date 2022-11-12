SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $400.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

