SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 400.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 9.9% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 93,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

