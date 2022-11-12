SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 147.7% in the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 920,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 548,638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 162.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 123,009 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

SILJ stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

