SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 865 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $685,157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

