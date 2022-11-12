Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the October 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Seeing Machines Stock Down 6.9 %

SEEMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 167,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,410. Seeing Machines has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) in a report on Friday.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

