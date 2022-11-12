Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Price Target Cut to GBX 10

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Seeing Machines (LON:SEEGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seeing Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

SEE stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 6.90 ($0.08). 209,200,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,798. Seeing Machines has a one year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 12.28 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of £286.72 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.53.

Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines

In other news, insider Kate Hill purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($32,239.49).

Seeing Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.