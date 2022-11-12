Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Price Target Cut to GBX 10

Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seeing Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

SEE stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 6.90 ($0.08). 209,200,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,798. Seeing Machines has a one year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 12.28 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of £286.72 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.53.

Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines

In other news, insider Kate Hill purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($32,239.49).

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Stories

