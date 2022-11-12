SelfKey Price Reaches $0.0034 (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. SelfKey has a total market cap of $18.21 million and $1.27 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00587221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,155.12 or 0.30587396 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000315 BTC.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.