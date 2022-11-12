Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,903. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

