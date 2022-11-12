Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Shares Down 2.3%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.50. 2,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Seneca Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

