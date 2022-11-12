SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a growth of 808.9% from the October 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,967. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.05. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,170.87% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

SenesTech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

