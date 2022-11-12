SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CTO Sells $38,309.49 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $38,309.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 91,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $19.05 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 93,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

