SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

SentinelOne Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.95. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,920.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,165,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

