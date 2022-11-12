Sera Prognostics’ (SERA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sera Prognostics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sera Prognostics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Sera Prognostics Price Performance
NASDAQ SERA opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 14.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sera Prognostics (SERA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.