Sera Prognostics’ (SERA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sera Prognostics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sera Prognostics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

NASDAQ SERA opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 14.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 20,490.83% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

