ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Increased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $1,515,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $409.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $695.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,720 shares of company stock worth $9,398,336. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

