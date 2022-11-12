Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Update

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the October 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 648,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 61,560 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEVN traded up 0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 9.85. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of 9.02 and a 12 month high of 11.80.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

