SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGS Trading Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,407.50.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

