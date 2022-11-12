Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHCR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sharecare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Shares of Sharecare stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $592.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -0.26.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sharecare will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

