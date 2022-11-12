Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.21

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.21 and last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 111570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$705.09 million and a PE ratio of -9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.96.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

