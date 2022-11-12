Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 180,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 3.7 %

C stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

