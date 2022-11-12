Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,728 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 73.9% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 27.4% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.9% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 365,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,477,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

